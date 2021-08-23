Local Dunkin’ Donuts Franchise Raises $8,500 for Student and Teacher School Supplies

Noticing a need among their own employees, DALRT Inc. — the family-owned Dunkin’ Donuts franchise — donated backpacks full of school supplies for students and basket bundles for local teachers.

They totaled their funds from their Pennsylvania locations in Erie, Edinboro, Meadville, Grove City, and New Castle and doubled their goal to reach a record $8,500.

In 2020, the company raised $4,050, which supported 50 students and 50 teachers.

“As we continue to build our Dunkin’ presence in Erie, we are committed to supporting our community and that also includes teachers,” says Randi Griffith, Marketing Director of DALRT Inc. “This year, 75 percent of baskets distributed were donated to teachers in Erie area schools and included a $50 Walmart gift card. 40 percent of the student backpacks were delivered to Erie students.”

The DALRT owners also announced educators will receive 10 percent off their purchase when they show their

school ID in the month of September.



“One of our employees was talking about how much they needed to purchase for their kids for back-to-school and we were just in awe of how much. We really wanted to help not only our employees with

students but also the community at large,” says Taylor Walters, Director of HR, DALRT Inc.

