A number of homeless shelters and overflow shelters are busy helping people stay warm during this harsh winter weather.

The Church of Nativity Community Center on German street was very busy Friday night as Our Neighbor’s Place has set up an overflow shelter to provide a safe warm place to sleep.

“Tonight, it was especially bitter. So, we made sure that I, along with a staff member were here early to let people in to come inside and get warm as soon as Emmaus soup kitchen closed their doors for dinner tonight,” said Our Neighbor’s Place Coordinator Katie Peppers.

She described the shelter as “last resort” for people to go there if there was no other option. This includes if they are intoxicated or don’t have an ID. They are only supposed to have 35 beds in the shelter.

“Last year we did not hit those numbers and we were consistently under 35 last year. This year on my very first night we had 46 and have only continued to go up in numbers. Which is quite terrifying that there are other homeless people out on the streets,” Peppers continued.

The refuge on East 26th street is an emergency shelter for families experiencing a housing crisis.

Workers said during times like this we need to help those in need.

“Absolutely with the weather being so cold it’s a huge deal with the weather being so cold you don’t want to see people getting frost bit or ultimately parish so it is very important that we have that ability,” said refuge client advocate Heide Hiltabidel.

The Mill Village Fire Department Social Hall in Waterford was also open as a warming shelter tonight as the Erie area deals with winter conditions.