Local Eat and Pour opens in former 1201 Kitchen

A restaurant reopens with a new name and new menu.

Local Eat and Pour is owned by JB Innes and his wife at the site of the former 1201 Kitchen.

Wednesday night marked the grand opening of the restaurant where customers can order Southern Inspired food.

According to the owner, it’s currently BYOB for a charge while they wait for a liquor license.

The new place will also showcase an artist of the month.

“We are using local ingredients so the menu will probably change every season and such like that and you know it’s a labor of love,” said Ellen Innes, Owner of Eat and Pour.

Local Eat and Pour is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

