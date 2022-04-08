A recent fire in Springboro has resulted in a family losing four family members and their home.

Erie Eateries have combined their efforts to help the family recover.

“We do some collaborations with Coldstone Creamery and they were absolutely willing to donate some ice cream cupcakes for people who bring in donations for the family. We decided that would be a good route to go,” said Ashley Messenger, General Manager and Owner at Underdog BBQ.

Staff at Coldstone Creamery shared what efforts were made to help bring in donations.

“We decided to offer a free dessert to anyone who goes in, gets a meal, and donates to the family. Also, if you can’t stay for a meal, you have a voucher to go and you get a free ice cream just for donating,” said Jessica Zawilla, Owner at Coldstone Creamery.

The eateries asked that the community donate:

Non-perishable foods

Items for infants

Clothes (especially undergarments)

Personal care kits

If items were not able to be donated, monetary donations were welcomed.

“Just things that you would need everyday that they don’t really have access to right now,” said Emma Senyo, Marketing Manager at Underdog BBQ.

Organizers of the fundraiser hoped that the combined efforts will inspire others to help if a similar situation was to arise in the future.

“Things aren’t always bad and there’s good that can come out of everything. Maybe this can bring people together say ‘Hey, maybe if something else happens, we can come together down the road and help another family.'” Senyo said.