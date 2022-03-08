The war in Ukraine is having an impact on the global economy, resulting in a rise of gas prices across the nation.

We spoke with a representative from Triple A, as well as a local economic professor, about the rise in gas prices.

One expert said that the war in Ukraine is having an impact on the cost of oil and other materials.

This expert claims that this will also impact the stock market.

The president of the United States announced that America will no longer import oil that is produced and exported from Russia.

One economics professor said that this will have an impact on the global and local economy.

“Petroleum fossil fuels, it’s a fundamental building block. It certainly going to extubate inflation,” said Chris Allison, Co-Director of Allegheny College Center for Business and Econ.

Allison said that there are many factors contributing to inflation in the United States.

“I think a lot of the inflation is hangover from COVID and events like blockage of the Suez Canal. You know the container ships were taken offline, but I think the big thing is oil prices,” said Allison.

“Estimated by the EIA at about 12% of the global market which is going to have a major impact on the price of oil, how high prices could go, what that could happen. Those are made to be seen. What it means for consumers is the prices of oil could go up on speculation alone,” said Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs for AAA East Central.

Garrity said that the current average price of gas in Erie is $4.16.

One spokesman from Triple A said that just a week ago, the average price of gas was $3.74.

The representative said that the oil prices have been an uphill climb for the last 14 months.

Gas prices have spiked again following Russia invading Ukraine.