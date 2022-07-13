The Consumer Price Index report was released on July 13 and it showed inflation is worse than many experts predicted.

The Crucial Inflation Report showed prices were 9.1% higher in June 2022 compared to one year ago. It is the largest yearly increase since 1981.

Overall, Americans are shelling out an extra $493/month on the same goods, according to Moody’s Analytics. The national average for the cost of rent is up 25.5% from one year ago.

The report adds to the growing fears of a possible recession and reinforces the belief that the Federal Reserve will likely continue increasing interest rates in an effort to tame inflation.

With that in mind, a local economist is weighing in on what factors could impact a recession and how to save money during the spike.

A local economist at Penn State Behrend weighed in on if we should expect an inflation as a result.

“It’s perhaps too early to say whether the inflation rate has peaked. There are some positive signs,” said Ken Louie, Director of Economic Research Institute of Erie at Penn State Behrend.

These positive signs include the decrease of gas prices and consumer demand.

“Recently, the price of oil globally has fallen. It’s now down to slightly below $100 per barrel. Whereas, just a few months ago, it was $120,” Louie said. “Added to that is the fact that we do see a slowing down of consumer demand as well as demand across many other economies of the world and so that slowing down of demand may put less pressure on oil and gasoline prices to continue to go up,”

The 9.1% inflation rate has impacted how Erie residents spend their money.

“Really cut back on wasted trips, spend more time walking, coming down to the Peninsula, which isn’t far from my house,” said Dennis Carlson, Erie resident.

“I’m just being careful, I’m not really budgeting because my bills are the same but my salary didn’t go up,” said Sandy Blount, Erie resident.

“Just be intelligent in shopping for what you need to buy, have a plan, carefully budget your purchases so you know how much you need to spend and, of course, the usual things like looking out for special discounts, buying in bulk,” Louie said.