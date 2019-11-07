Local educators announce support for community college

Erie educators also announcing their support for a standalone community college in Erie County. This happening just one week before the state board of education will consider the proposal.

Speakers tonight include the president of the Erie Education Association Bill Kuhar, elementary school teacher Karen Haas and high school teacher Ron Hayes.

“Education, that’s our business,” Kuhar said. “We want our students to progress and be educated more and more and to be life long learners and this another part of being a life long learner.”

This group saying they surveyed their membership and 77% are strongly in favor of a community college.