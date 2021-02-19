Local educators react to Perseverance landing on Mars

Another American-made robotic Rover has successfully landed on the red planet. It’s mission is to study whether life ever existed on Mars.

Meanwhile, back here on Earth, local educators are reacting to this moment in history.

Perseverance will carry scientific tools that will bring advanced abilities to search for life beyond our planet. Local educators say this is a moment many have waited for.

It’s wheels down for the newest robot to land on Mars.

“What we saw yesterday was the EDL team, entry decent and landing. Their goal was to get in the martian atmosphere and get down on the ground.” said Jim Gavio, Director of Planetarium at Penn State Behrend.

The Rover successfully traveled nearly 300 million miles over the past six months.

Gavio says this is one of NASA’s most accurate landings, providing scientists with radar and pictures from Mars. The historic moment of “Persie” landing is also of interest for students inside classrooms.

“Really searching those bio signatures of life, the bacteria is what we’ll be talking about. I do plan on spending some time going over that with my students.” said Stephen Blose, astronomy teacher in the Fairview School District.

Blose says he hopes to develop a lesson plan that focuses on previous space missions and what signs of life could look like. While there’s still time until scientists to plan their man mission to Mars, Persie is expected to provide them new findings

“It will be taking samples of the soil, and those soil samples will be returned to earth on a later mission, so we will work with the European Space Agency on that and get those back up into space and onto another craft which will bring those back to earth.” Gavio said.

The new Rover will spend more than a month conducting system checks and preparing to collect data.

Gavio says the last Rover to land on Mars was in “Curiosity” in 2012. It’s still active there assessing climate and geology measures.