Local efforts for Hurricane Dorian’s disaster relief continue in Erie as the company Agility still looks for more employees

Local company Agility is still looking to hire more people for disaster relief as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida. “We’ve had some response we are definitely encouraging more folks to respond to the call for Hurricane Dorian,” said Human Resources Dayle Anderson.

In the past, Agility has worked with Florida during Hurricane Irma, & has also helped with Hurricane Michael by taking calls from people who’ve lost properties & other belongings. Currently they need a 100 more employees. The Training sessions are Sept. 2nd 9:45 am to 4:30 pm & Sept. 3rd 9:45 am to 4:30 pm. You can call Agility at 814-868-4824.

FEMA posted the following statement on their website: “FEMA is coordinating with partners across the Federal Government to prepare for Dorian’s landfall, including pre-positioning additional personnel, equipment & resources in all potentially affected areas.”

If you’re looking to lend a hand for those that will be impacted by Hurricane Dorian the American Red Cross has many options for you to donate on their website. The donations will help the red cross respond to and help people recover from the disaster. https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-donations.html/