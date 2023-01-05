As the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elects a speaker of the House, we heard reactions from local state representatives to this surprise vote.

Democrats and republicans are hopeful the new speaker will advocate for both parties, the new speaker promised to govern as an independent.

Democrat Representative Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115 to 85. The election was complicated by the death of one democratic representative and the departure of two others who were elected to higher offices.

After these events there are 101 republicans and 99 democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The new speaker of the House says he will be independent and pledges not to caucus with either party. Local democrats say they’re confident.

“Conventional wisdom would say that close majorities, there’s more room for bipartisanship, and as there should be, and I’m hoping that that remains the same,” said Ryan Bizarro, PA State Representative (R).

Representative Bizzarro said he’s hopeful speaker Rozzi will help both parties work together.

“We’re hoping for the best and we’re looking forward to working with anyone we have to in order to get an agenda that works for all Pennsylvanians and make things more fair and equitable,” Bizzarro continued.

Republican State Representative Jake Banta says he’s also optimistic.

“If he does what he says, great. I think our leadership… that’s what their confidence is in,” said Jake Banta, PA State Representative (R).

“Let’s work it out. Let’s make this a better state and a better district and country. We need it,” Banta continued.

There are special elections in February to determine who has the majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.