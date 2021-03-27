Local electronics manufacturing company looking to hire new people to join their team

One local company is looking to hire 100 new people to join their team.

AirBorn, an electronics manufacturing company in Lake City, is expanding.

The company held a job fair for those who may be interested in being a part of their team.

The company said that special benefits and some on the spot hiring is what separates them from other companies.

“We are trying to support people those that are working or those who are looking to get back into the workforce. We offer competitive wages, benefits, 401K and employee stock ownership program,” said Kyle Kleindeler, Talent Acquisition Specialist for AirBorn.

