Local elementary student representing Pennsylvania in national Doodle for Google competition

A local elementary student has been chosen as the winner for Pennsylvania in the national Doodle for Google competition.

Avyan Shah, a second grader from Robison Elementary School in Erie, has been chosen as one of the 54 State and Territory Winners across the country part of the 13th annual Doodle for Google competition.

The contest is open for K-12 students across the United States to design a Google Doodle, inspired by the theme “I am strong because…”

Avyan chose the theme “My Taekwondo Journey.”

“I am strong because of Taekwondo. It teaches me self-defense. This doodle represents my Taekwondo journey. I drew myself in white belt at age 4, my training equipment (nunchucks, kickboxing, kicking pad, sword) & black belt I earned at age 7. Taekwondo makes me mentally strong too,” said Avyan Shah.

In the next stage of the contest, Google will invite the public to vote for their favorite Doodle, which will determine who will go on to become one of the 5 National Finalists.

Voting will be open from May 10-May 14 on the Doodle for Google website doodle4google.com.

Google will announce the five National Finalists later this month.

National Finalists will win a $5,000 college scholarship each, Google hardware, and fun Googley swag.

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 technology package for their school. The winner will also have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

To help Avyan become National Winner, you can vote for him every day for 5 days.

Steps for voting:

1. Go to https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/

2. Select the “Grades K-3”

3. Select Pennsylvania (Avyan’s doodle “My Taekwondo Journey”) & VOTE