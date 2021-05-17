Local elementary students writing letters to frontline workers

Local elementary school students are writing letters to frontline workers, thanking them for all they do for the community.

About 400 students at Robison Elementary School are writing letters to essential workers in the community. This includes firefighters, police officers, educators, grocery store workers, postal workers, nurses and doctors.

The principal of Robison Elementary School says these letters will be written today and delivered tomorrow.

“We recognize that this year was gonna be quite a challenge for our kids coming back to school and we actually had an exceptional school year. I think we owe it to all of the people that are working day in and day out through this pandemic. And we just wanted the kids to be able to recognize all of those people so we can be here everyday coming to school, and learning the way we want too,” said Jennifer Hopkins, Principal, Robinson Elementary School.

Elementary school students will continue with activities part of Robison Gives Week.