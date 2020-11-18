Local Elks Lodge preparing Thanksgiving meals for veterans in need

We’re now in the holiday season. The pandemic may be limiting some helping hands for those in need, but it’s not stopping one local nonprofit.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the local Elks Lodge to give us more details.

The Elks Lodge will be putting together Thanksgiving dinner boxes for veterans who may not be able to afford a holiday meal. Today, volunteers will prepare the snack pies that will be going together with the turkey meals.

Thursday, the volunteers will distribute the meals. The distribution of the meals is taking place at the VA Hospital on 38th Street, but you have to pre-register. They will be handing out more than 200 hundred meals to local veterans.

The CEO of JTM Foods says regardless of the pandemic we can’t forget about the veterans.

“For us to be in a position to make great products and provide those great products really to so many different people across the country, to be able to do that for our local veterans is super important. And it’s really important at this time when so many are challenged because of the pandemic and because of some of the economic challenges associated with the pandemic,” said Monty Pooley, CEO, JTM Foods.

This event is coming at a time when many people are struggling with feelings of isolation because of the pandemic, so every little bit helps.