Local emergency rooms continue to see an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses.

Hospitals across the region are seeing an increase in RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases.

ER visits at AHN Saint Vincent have increased this week by about 20 percent. UPMC Hamot has also seen an increase of patients with fever, cough, and other respiratory symptoms.

The chief nursing officer at UPMC Hamot said patients with respiratory symptoms can expect longer wait times as patients with serious illnesses and injuries will be treated first.

“I Would encourage people to be seen when they have a concern especially if they’re in that vulnerable group early at whatever outlet they can get to and again urgent cares and primary care offices are very often a better option than an emergency room,” said James Donnelly, chief nursing officer for UPMC Hamot.

UPMC Hamot officials said COVID hospitalizations remain low; reporting the highest number this season as 17 patients.