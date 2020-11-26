Local emergency workers speak out on spending holidays on the job

While most sit around the Thanksgiving table with family and friends, others are spending the day “On The Job”.

Emergency workers find holidays are just another day.

When you dedicate your life to public service, holidays can be just another day, just ask Erie Fire Department Deputy Chief John Herrmann.

“I love my job and whatever day I have to work, that’s when I show up for work. I look forward to coming to work every day.” Herrmann said.

Fires and emergencies do not take holidays. Even though these emergency workers are away from their families, they have a second family backup, no complaints.

“It’s what we chose to do. It’s our profession. It’s our jobs. It doesn’t mean we don’t miss our families and wish we could be home with them today.” said Jennifer Corklin, a paramedic at EmergyCare.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years, and there’s others that may have only been doing this is a year, but you kind of get used to it. You love your job and we love doing this. I love serving the community and helping people.” said Theta Smith, an EMT at EmergyCare.

Even when that task falls on a holiday. A lot of places will provide a Thanksgiving meal for those away from their families. At least it makes it feel a little more like a holiday.