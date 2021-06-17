Local EMS worker featured in Marvel Comic series honoring healthcare heroes











A local EMS worker is featured in a Marvel Comic, a series that tells the stories of first responders.



The comic features first medical responders from AHN and community EMS services.

This month, Kyrstin Harris — an Emergycare EMS worker — is being featured.

Harris says it is an honor to be recognized for her hard work.

“I’ve worked hard over five years now, maybe five and a half, so hopefully I’m an inspiration to even my coworkers or people that are on the outside looking in like ‘hey, you know what, I should start a career in EMS,'” said Kyrstin Harris, EMS.

Harris was nominated by a former colleague who says she is a great example of a healthcare hero.

