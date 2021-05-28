Local epidemiologist weighs in on the future of COVID-19 testing

The fight to inoculate America continues and as more people are getting vaccinated, some are wondering if COVID-19 testing will still be available to those with symptoms.

Epidemiologist Emily Shears from UPMC Hamot says COVID-19 testing in the future could be similar to flu or strep throat testing, which can be done at your local doctor’s office.

Shears says once the community believes that testing can be done safely, it will move to that kind of setting, instead of patients having to travel to large testing sites or drug stores when they experience COVID-19 or flu symptoms.

Shears says regular testing and annual vaccine appointments could be essential in reducing the spread of COVID-19 after the pandemic ends.

“We’re making some assumptions once a novel or a new strain of the virus comes into play, usually it sticks around for quite a long time, if not indefinitely. As we have always other coronavirus circulating during cold and flu season, we do suspect that this will be the case for what we know as COVID-19.” Shears said.