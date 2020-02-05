Local Erie Democrats react to Iowa Caucus delay

After nearly a day caused by havoc, candidates are now receiving majority of the results from the Iowa Caucus.

This comes after a new app that can record results on a phone.

However, local democrats like Margaret Taylor say the new way of recording votes may not necessarily be the most useful option.

“The introduction of the new app at the very last minute out of nowhere seems odd to me,” Taylor said.

Democratic supporters say that the new way of reporting may be modernized, but shouldn’t be used on the very first caucus.

Some democrats we spoke to say that they don’t believe the delay in results gives the republican party a step forward however, it did lead to some frustrations.

Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Chairman says, “I don’t see how this gives the republicans a leg up in any shape or form. I think what it does, is frustrates the democratic campaigns who are trying to figure out how much steam they have left in the engine.”

In the midst of the counting chaos, others like Jeff Bloodworth, a Pete Buttigieg supporter says it’s unfortunate members of both political party’s believe election results are rigged.

“It’s positively un-American, I mean its really disappointing to hear people on the left and right, especially the president mocking and reveling in our democratic system,” Bloodworth added.

The campaigns now move to New Hampshire with the state holding its primary of February 11th.