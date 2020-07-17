Local Establishments Getting Creative With New Bar Restrictions in Place

Following Governor Tom Wolf’s order, any establishment serving alcohol must serve a meal alongside.

That is leading many breweries in the area to get creative with their options and give back to the community in the process.

At Erie Ale Works you can typically find pints, flights and now a college favorite.

“It’s Ramen noodles, which is totally a meal,” said Erie Ale Works owner Jeff McCullor.

“I wouldn’t recommend eating it like a candy bar out of the wrapper, but you could. The rule doesn’t say it has to be a good meal, haha,” he added.

The enticing meal served in a package can either be kept or dropped into a box which will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The idea came as a result of frustration over the new state mandate.

“We get the restrictions, we understand, but it doesn’t all have to be doom and gloom. You can turn it and pivot slightly and still keep your business going.”

Now you might be wondering how much the “Brewers meal” is going to cost you, it’s gonna run about 50 cents and then that amount is also going to be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Lavery Brewing also has a clever concept for a meal.

“It’s about a dollar, it’s some very hearty chips and beer cheese,” said Lavery Brewing owner Jason Lavery.

Lavery said some customers could be upset with the new mandate.

“If people have to have a meal included and if they don’t want to eat it, we’ll have a box they can put it back into. We’ll just take them at the end of the week. They’re unopened packages so it’s real easy to donate.”

Lavery said he is frustrated with the Wolf administration for giving business owners such short notice on the new mandate, about nine hours according to the owner.

He added he feels the logic behind the mandate is targeted more towards night clubs.