Local events affected by concerns for COVID-19

COVID-19 is forcing many organizations to cancel public events. The Erie-Meadville St. Patrick’s Day parades are cancelled following a recommendation made by Governor Tom Wolf.

As of now, events held by Erie Events such as concerts at the Erie Insurance Arena are still scheduled to go as normal, but as for sporting events. They are all now in question.

Many are making adjustments to their everyday lives such as not shaking hands or avoiding large crowds due to COVID-19.

Erie Events issued a statement about events they are hosting.

“We as an organization are taking guidance from two main sources, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. As of right now, neither organization is making any recommendation to cancel or postpone major events.”

As for the Erie SeaWolves, the organization home opener is slated for April 16th. However, Minor League Baseball has decided to suspend the start of the season stating in part:

“In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season.”

The SeaWolves addressing what is to come in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s a wait and see mentality of what we are going to do here. Obviously, player safety and fan safety are our two top priorities when it comes to opening up the gates at UPMC Park. So, we are going to work closely with Minor League Baseball, with the Detroit Tigers and with the Eastern League to help keep everyone healthy.” said Greg Gania, Assistant General Manager/Communications at the SeaWolves.

The Erie Otters are also now on pause due to COVID-19. The Ontario Hockey League, in association of the Canadian Hockey League stating:

“Following consultation with medical professionals and meetings today among the CHL Executive Council, and regional league Board of Governors, the CHL announces that the balance of the 2019-2020 season and all hockey activity shall be paused immediately until further notice.”

Erie and Meadville may have cancelled the St. Patrick’s Day parades, however, that doesn’t mean that crowds of people won’t still flood the streets of downtown Erie to celebrate the holiday, leaving businesses to still prepare.

“They’re doing extra cleaning. They’re doing extra prep in terms of just making sure that the employees are aware of because you are dealing with very public facing businesses, ones that are retail-based, restaurants and coffee shops that have to take their precautions.” said John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Erie Philharmonic, Erie Playhouse and other organizations also canceling events.

You can check out all the latest events in the Erie region that are cancelled or postponed, you can click here