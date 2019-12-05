Local events you can find around town this week

You may have seen the television ad with Fairview Township resident Mark Graham saying he voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, but he wouldn't be voting for him in 2020.

JET 24 obtained Erie County voting records showing he didn't vote at all in the 2016 election. Documents from the Erie County Elections office shows Graham didn't vote in the municipal or primary election in 2016. We reached out to Graham for comment, but he hasn't gotten back to us yet.