Local events you can find around town this week

- The Bayhawks game between the Erie Bayhawks and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants will take place on Thursday, December 5th at 7 p.m.
- Otters game #17 will take place on Friday, December 6th at 7 p.m.
- The Bayhawks game between the Erie Bayhawks and the Westchester Knicks will take place on Saturday, December 7th at 7 p.m.
- Tom Ridge Environmental Center’s free TREC the Halls event will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Downtown d’Lights 2019 will take place on Friday, December 6th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Perry Square
- Erie Maritime Museum’s Christmas Tree Ship will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- The Erie Philharmonic will hold a Holiday Pop Up Concert with the theme “Come Home for the Holidays” on Saturday, December 7th. There will be a 2:30 p.m. and an 8 p.m. concert
- The Erie Art Museum is holding two events this weekend, the first is a Gallery Night, which is happening on Friday, December 6th from 7 to 10 p.m
- The second event held at the Erie Art Museum this weekend is a Snow Globe Making event, part of Second Sundays. The Snow Globe Making event will be held on Sunday, December 8th from 2 to 4 p.m.