Local experts react to Space X program saying trip is important for cooperative partnership in space travel

All systems were a go on Saturday as the first manned mission to space from American soil in nearly a decade blasted off.

The trip to the International Space Station was a unique cooperative effort between NASA and the private Space X company.

Local experts said that the trip was important in order to prove that a private/public partnership can work in space travel.

“Yes it is the first private/public partnership with Space X and NASA up to the International Space Station, but also it’s the first time since 2011 that we’ve launched our own astronauts at all from our own soil,” said Jim Gaxio from the Yahn Planetarium in Penn State Erie.

Gaxio said that if all goes well, man could return to the moon in about four years.