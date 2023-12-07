82 years ago, the United States was attacked at Pearl Harbor. It’s a date we as Americans are told never to forget, but have we forgotten?

It’s an event that pulled our country into World War II and shaped the nation we are today.

We spoke to local experts who discussed if we as a society have strayed away from remembering the adversity our country faced so long ago.

Those who served during World War II are considered, “the Greatest Generation.” It’s a title befitting the sacrifices they made and it’s befitting a generation to be remembered.

Those words spoken by President Franklin Roosevelt have been present in the minds of Americans for 82 years since imperial Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. But some people are saying the lives of some 2400 Americans lost in Hawaii is something many don’t think of as much as they should.

“Time, I think, has taken its toll on this. I think a lot of the country is forgetting about it and it’s something we should never forget,” said Joe Benacci, director of Erie County Veterans Services

So what has led to this? One veteran and local leader said our culture has changed. . . And we often get caught up in our own lives.

“Our lives are so complicated and so different than they were back in the 40s so we have a different look at the American flag. You used to be able to walk down a street and see American flags on everyone’s houses. Now you don’t. As a culture we’ve changed,” said Brian Shank, chairman of Erie County Council.

Shank noted one of the many reasons why people should remember is so we remember those who helped our nation be free today. Freedom doesn’t come freely.

Also, it’s important to remember the events of our history. We should learn from our past or risk letting history repeat itself. And unfortunately, the number of World War II veterans has diminished rapidly across the United States.

According to the National World War II Museum, only 119,000 of the 16.1 million who served are still alive and it’s projected by 2026, only some 300 will be left.

“It’s soon going to be written history. We need to learn as much as we can from them before they’re all gone. The saying goes, ‘time heals all wounds,’ but time also makes you forget. We have to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Benacci went on to say.

One idea that was posed is to introduce yearly services to remember Pearl Harbor, much like we have for the events of September 11, 2001.