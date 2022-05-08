Sunday is Mother’s Day and many families are celebrating by taking their mothers out to brunch.

Many families are putting a smile on their mother’s faces by doing something special.

Whether it is buying you mom flowers or taking her out to brunch with the whole family, it’s a day to spend time together.

“Being a mother, it’s the most wonderful gift, and we’re really proud of our children,” said Kim Gray, Mother.

What’s even more special for one local family is that they are expecting their baby on Monday.

“Our son is due tomorrow. So we are trying to get out and enjoy this lovely day,” said Michael Hesch, Father.

“It’s a great feeling being a mom. It’s one of the greatest blessings ever,” said Kelsey Hesch, Mother.

It was a busy day for many restaurants in the area as it was expected for a holiday like Mother’s Day.

“This is the first one you know maybe since 2019. It feels completely normal. So I’d say we are kind of back to a little bit of normalcy,” said Michael Keller, General Manager of Cork 1794.

“Things are going back to being able to spend time with your family and going out to eat, it makes it really special because a couple of the last Mother’s Days were not real fun,” said Sandy Gibson, Mother.

Mothers are saying that one of their favorite parts about this day is reuniting with family that they haven’t seen in a while.

“I love my Mother’s Day because I have a 28-year-old son in North Carolina and he always makes my day special. I get to spend Mother’s Day with my wife and my family,” said Diane Hawks, Mother.

It’s a day for some that brings back memories and a reminder to hold onto family and those you love.

“Since we lost my dad a couple of years ago, Mother’s Day is really special because you never know how much time we have. So every holiday is special. Every time we get together it’s just really special,” said Heidi Zomnir, Mother.

Families said that it is the first time they felt like it was a normal Mother’s Day since COVID-19.