Sunday is Father’s Day and families are soaking up the summer weather and enjoying the fun activities in the community.

The dads we spoke to said that they are overjoyed to see family they haven’t seen in a long time.

Local kids are excited today getting to spend time with their dads on Father’s Day.

“I should be able to have a fun day with all the kids,” said Joseph Zarzeczny, Father.

“We are going to Waldameer Park. The kids are older so it’s getting more special. Every year is more important to me,” said Brian Warnick, Father.

Dads were soaking up all of the benefits of Father’s Day with free food at restaurants and getting to do their favorite activities.

“Obviously have lunch here or possibly go play some putt putt or golf afterwards and end up at Findley Lake at my wife’s cottage to see her dad later,” said Steve Wellman, Father.

Others are taking the time to remember those they have lost.

“We will probably take a ride, put our dog in the car, take a ride go to the cemetery to visit the grave of her father and maybe stop for ice cream later too,” said Severin Frankhouser, Father.

Father’s Day is a very special holiday for many families especially for one dad who said that without the support of his family he doesn’t think he could make it to this day.

“My kids have been good through all of this stuff. They have helped me. They are the reason they are alive,” said Raymond Schlaufman, Father.

For Schlaufman, he has made it through multiple heart surgeries and setbacks, as well as a recent cancer diagnosis.

“It was touch and go. We didn’t think I would be around much longer, but these kids here and I know this Father’s Day and stuff, but they are the reason I am alive,” said Schlaufman.

Families told us that each year gets more special to them and that they can’t wait to celebrate next year.