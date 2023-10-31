Thousands of children and family members took to Erie’s streets this evening, donning all sorts of costumes celebrating Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters filled every neighborhood tonight hoping to enjoy everything about the holiday.

We caught up with a few local trick-or-treaters to hear how their night was going.

“We just like going as a family and just having fun,” said Andrew Adams, a trick-or-treater.

“We’re going to go around the neighborhoods, hopefully we can go to some mansions and get some full-sized candies and we just love getting candy,” said Caleb Phillips, another trick-or-treater.

“I love getting candy and spending time with my family and cousins,” added Ian Adams, a trick-or-treater.

We definitely saw some pretty unique and fun costumes not only from the kids, but also the homeowners giving out candy.

Trick-or-treating hours were from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.