Local Family Able to Reunite With Erie County Reaching Green Phase

One area family was finally able to reunite now that Erie County has entered the green phase.

Shelly Sheridan had not seen her intellectually disabled child, Ashley, since March 15th.

When Sheridan first spoke with Action News, she said she feared her daughter felt as if the family “abandoned her”.

They were unable to see Ashley other than a daily FaceTime chat, which was an adjustment since prior to the pandemic Ashley would come home every Sunday.

Friday, however, was all smiles as the family made a “patio visit”.

Sheridan brought Ashley some of her favorites like soda pop, chips and a coloring book.

“It is a little bit of a relief,” said Shelly.

“You see her every night on FaceTime, but it’s not the same. Physically seeing her is well worth it.”

Ashley is currently staying at the Erie homes for children and adults.

Families are now allowed to visit on the patio for an hour.

Sheridan says she plans on visiting a couple times a week.