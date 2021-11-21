Local family holds fundraiser at Underdog BBQ for kidney transplant patient

As one local man waits to have expensive surgery, his family is looking for some financial help.

On Sunday November 21st, the family of Damien Hill held a fundraiser at Underdog BBQ on West Lake Road.

Hill is currently in kidney failure. He does have a donor, but because of COVID he cannot have surgery yet.

Friends and family members figure that now is a good time to gather up some money for him.

“Damien has been through a lot and I can’t express as a mother of the issues you can go through and the expenses and the ups and downs,” said Melissa Carlson, Damien’s Mother.

His mother said that they are looking to start a Gofundme page in the near future which will be named #TeamDamien.

