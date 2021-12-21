Local family opening new sports bar in Harborcreek

A local family is adding to the development on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Township.

After owning another restaurant out in Finley Lake, the owners saw an opportunity to open a restaurant in their hometown of Harborcreek.

Rosco’s Sports Bar and Grill has been in the works for over a year and is expected to be open for the Superbowl in February of 2022.

One of the owners says he’s excited to be part of the growth happening in Harborcreek Township.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“I know, growing up here, there’s a lot of potential in Harborcreek. I think recently people are giving it a little more of a shot than they used too. But there’s a lot of great businesses over here already, and I’m just excited to be apart of that, more are coming to town. Like I said, there’s already great businesses here and to hopefully be one more is really exciting,” said Kristopher Hess, co-owner, Rosco’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Hess says the name “Rosco’s” was inspired by his nickname he had while serving in the army.