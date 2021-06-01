Local family to hold fundraiser to bring awareness to rare disorder affecting their son

One family is hoping a weekend fundraiser can help bring awareness to a very rare genetic disorder affecting their son.

The Foor family — originally from Erie — is hosting a cornhole tournament and designer purse bingo fundraiser in Waterford this coming Sunday, starting at noon.

Their son Isaac was diagnosed with Lamb Shaffer Syndrome, a rare genetic condition affecting his motor and developmental skills.

Isaac’s mom Elizabeth says her biggest challenge is not knowing what the future holds for her son.

“So far, everyone is so different. We have no idea how the specific gene, because everyone’s gene mutation is different, so we have no idea how that specific gene mutation is going to affect our kid,” said Elizabeth Alecci-Foor, Isaac’s mother.



Elizabeth says all the money raised at the fundraiser will go towards research on Lamb-Shaffer Syndrome.