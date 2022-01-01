Local family welcomes new daughter on New Year’s Day

Today is a new beginning for the Erie community, especially a local mother who gave birth on the morning of January 1st to her daughter.

Traci Teudhope had two things to celebrate this morning, one being the beginning of a new year, and the second being the birth of her first born daughter.

Teudhope sees the birth of her daughter on New Year’s Day as a breath of fresh air after a tough year.

She considers the process of her daughter’s arrival to be exciting.

“Well we made our way to the hospital on New Year’s Eve so that was unexpected and something we’ve never done before, and then when she didn’t come last night and she came this morning it was even more exciting I think cause it’s the best way to start off a new year,” said Traci Teudhope, New Mother.

The Teudhope family has three boys and are thrilled to finally have their daughter Sicilia Marie Teudhope.