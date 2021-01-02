Local family welcomes their newest addition on New Year’s Day

Hospitals across the country are welcoming the newest faces of 2021.

One family right here in Erie is saying hello to their bundle of joy.

Parents Austin and Kaleyah Knight welcomed their daughter August Rose shortly after 10:30 a.m. at Saint Vincent Hospital.

The newest addition wasn’t expected for another few weeks, but the parents say her birth is a welcomed surprise.

“I was very excited she came because I just wanted her to come out as soon as she could. I thought it was great she came on that day because that was our New Year’s gift.” Knight said.

A family at UPMC Hamot also welcomed a baby boy around 7:00 a.m.