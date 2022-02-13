Local fans flock to area sports bars to catch the Big Game

While the Super Bowl is thousands of miles away and none of our local teams are in it, we found out that local businesses can still bring in a few dollars and folks can still have some fun.

Mike Siewczak, a resident from Natrona, Pa. has quite an interesting story on his journey to watch the Super Bowl at Odis 12 Sports Bar & Grille. He is a 49ers fan and he jumped onto the Joe Burrow bandwagon.

Siewczak says he loves coming up to Erie.

“We come up here all the time, just to get away and we come up to enjoy it,” said Mike Siewczak, Natrona, Pa. resident.

Siewczak says he’s glad to see things slowly getting back to normal.

“Yeah, we have bene going out all the time. It’s great to go out to Millcreek, going bowling, going out to dinners, doing whatever we can, just having a good time,” Siewczak said.

At the Plymouth Tavern, they enjoy seeing their loyal regulars, even on Super Bowl Sunday. They’re not complaining about folks placing orders to go.

“Absolutely, yeah, about 50% of our orders have been to go today, which is nice,” said A.J. Hanson, Bartender at the Plymouth Tavern.