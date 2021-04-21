Local farmers concerned over impact on crops from late season snowfall

Local farmers are concerned that the overnight snow could damage crops that have already started blooming.

John Mason Sr., owner of Mason Farms, says a snowfall this late in the season is bad for his fruit crops. This includes grapes, strawberries, peaches, and cherries.

Mason says during cold weather they try to freeze some of the crops by watering them. This protects and preserves them from the cold.

“We don’t know what it is going to do in this snow. When we got up at three and there was two to three inches of snow, and it was snowing at the time. We decided not to start the water because we thought it would be more of a mess and maybe the snow is like a blanket, the snow will actually insulate the ground.” Mason said.

Mason says last year’s freeze in May killed over half of his grape crop.