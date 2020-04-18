Local farmers gather for live auction in Wattsburg

Local farmers came together today, wearing masks of course, for a live auction in Wattsburg.

The farmers auctioned off used tractors and parts which happened to draw a large crowd.

This auction was supposed to take place back in March but was rescheduled for Saturday April 18th.

According to one of the auctioneers Ray Wiggers the organizers of this auction received a permit for this event.

Attendants however were required to wear masks in order to meet CDC guidelines. With a large crowd gathered, the six feet distance rule was difficult to maintain.