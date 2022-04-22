Planting season is here. Local farmers are sharing rural road safety tips for drivers as farming equipment takes to the roads again.

Local law enforcement joined the Erie County Farms Bureau this morning at Troyer Farms to discuss what drivers should do, and not do when encountering farming equipment.

One of the tips being shared is to reduce your speed limit when approaching a piece of equipment that has slow moving vehicle emblem on it.

Vehicles with this sticker travel at 25 miles per hour or less. Reducing speed will prevent drivers from approaching them quickly.

Pennsylvania State Police shared more road safety tips for drivers this season.

“You want to make sure it says if it’s a no passing zone you are not to pass that vehicle even if it going 25 miles an hour or less. You want to make sure that if you are going to pass, you are in a passing area. You want to make sure you are not doing it at the crest of a hill on a curve of a bend. You want to be sure you have a clear line of sight to be able to do so safely,” said Andrew Hacke, Community Service Officer, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop E Erie.

Those that work on local farms are asking that drivers be patient with them this farming season.