Local Farmers talk about the obstacles they face

Local farmers say recent tariff issues have put a crunch on the commodity’s market. Brian Young is a soy bean and corn farmer. He’s worried about the price he’s being paid for his crops. “We’ve struggled with commodity’s prices for the last few years so it’s something we’ve become accustomed to,” said Young.

Young said that because of the shrinking amount of money they are making between what they are paid and what it costs to grow the products, small producers are unable to continue.

Dean Curtis is a retired Dairy Farmer. He said Erie County Dairy Farmers are just about non existent. “Dairy Farmers have been on the low end of the pole for so long,” said Curtis. Curtis said Farming is a labor of love where you don’t make money but just keep going.