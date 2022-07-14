When your stalks of corn look more like the head of a pineapple rather than actual corn, farmers say it’s a huge problem.

Farmers are practicing their best rain dances in hopes that their crops will be properly hydrated.

“There’s a lot of things, you know, that people don’t realize. They see beautiful produce on the stand and they think that it’s just ‘Boom its there’ or they just wiggle their nose or something,” said John Mason, Sr., Owner of Mason Farms.

Last year, a week straight of storms killed crops for many farmers, said Alan Rassie, the owner of Rassie Farms.

This season, the weather has shifted in the opposite direction. Making sure that plants are getting the proper amount of nutrients for growth certainly requires a great deal of manpower, time and money, which is significantly more if Mother Nature would run its course.

Farmers said that a dry season, if not too extensive, is easier to deal with than a wet, muddy season.

“With the dry, you’ve still got a lot less diseases and a lot less problems, but you’ve got to water it. It doesn’t really replace rain. We’re just trying to maintain our own, actually. When you get good and regular rains, the quality is very much improved,” said Alan Rassie, Owner of Rassie Farms.

To keep up with these dry conditions, some farms have had to rely on outside expenses to keep their crops hydrated.

These expenses mainly consist of two types of fuel that have also seen a steep price increase this summer:

Diesel Fuel

Electricity

“We’re surviving right now because we have a lot of equipment that we can irrigate with, but that also ups the cost. Because with diesel fuel up over $5 per gallon, we suck a lot of fuel up when we’re pumping that water. Right now, I’ve got three pumps running and sometimes I’ve got four or five pumps running,” Mason said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Farmers said they are not expecting their crops to die and collapse altogether, but they do expect prices to slightly increase locally to make up for irrigation costs.