Local fathers celebrate Father’s Day over at Presque Isle

Happy Father’s Day! Dad’s big day means that many families are heading over to Presque Isle to celebrate.

One father over at Presque Isle said that he has been enjoying spending time with his family at home, but for Father’s Day he wanted his family to do something active and outdoors.

“We ride bikes a lot and I used to race here a lot so we just decided to come down here and enjoy the lake and ride around the loop a couple of times,” said Steve Porter, Presque Isle Visitor.

Porter and his wife took an hour and a half driver from New York to enjoy a long bike ride here on Lake Erie.

“Our kids aren’t around, so I guess this is Father’s Day,” said Kim Porter, Presque Isle Visitor.

Kim Porter added that they have not all been together as a family since February.

Another couple who does not have their kids around this Father’s Day said that after doing their Sunday walk on Presque Isle, they will enjoy a cook out with the husband doing the grilling.

“He does all the cooking. It’s great,” said Ann Peacock, Presque Isle Visitor.

One family said that it’s important to spend time together this Father’s Day as they took a trip to Presque Isle for a family bike ride.

“We were stuck in the house for about three months so this is our first chance to enjoy the beautiful weather and beautiful park here,” said Thomas Smith, Presque Isle Visitor.

Smith’s wife, daughter and son joined him on the bike ride. His daughter said that these are the moments to hold on to.

“Very family oriented so just spending time with my dad especially being in college and just spending time away mostly through out the year and these are the moments I’ll remember,” said Delaney Smith, Presque Isle Visitor.

Though many families are separated right now, some of the fathers said that it’s best for the family to stay safe and celebrate at a later date.