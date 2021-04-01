Local favorite Sara’s Restaurant open for the season

A local favorite is opening for the season on Thursday.

While it may be April Fools Day, for folks in Erie, many know it’s opening day at Sara’s Restaurant.

In the spring, Sara’s will be open 7 days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Similar to last year, Sara’s will be predominantly drive-thru only, but you will be but you will be able to walk up to the restaurant and order at the window.

Owner Sean Candela says that will help keep the customers outside and the workers inside, helping everyone stay socially distanced.

“The big thing this year is last year was just cast upon us out of nowhere. So, now we’ve made some adjustments and we have a little better idea of how to handle things. I think things are starting to get better too. We’re looking forward to a lot of people sitting outside at tables, having a smile and having fun. We really think it’s going to be a great summer.” Candela said.

In addition to Sara’s Restaurant, two more ice cream stands are open.

The Whippy Dip on West 26th Street and Creamland on West Ridge Road are also open today. You have a lot of options to celebrate April Fools Day.