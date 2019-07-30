Local festival organizers speak on security measures taken as festival season continues

At least four people, including a suspect, were killed in a shooting at the annual garlic festival in California yesterday.

The shooting happened on the final night of the festival as the band was wrapping up.

Police said the gunman cut a hole in a security fence using some kind of tool, rifle in hand, and began shooting his victims.

Gilroy Police Officers who were working security at the festival engaged the gunman, shooting him instead.

As the local region prepares for more fairs and festivals yet this summer, news of that California festival shooting has prompted a discussion about public safety here at home.

While this may be a scary thing to think about, a security expert said it’s important to be prepared just in case an active shooter situation happens during a public event.

As another mass shooting rocks the nation, people across the country are talking about how they can keep safe during public events.

Right here in Erie, organizers of the Blues and Jazz Festival are thinking about safety measures as the festival inches closer.

“We do pay police to be there on site. So we have police in each of the different areas of the park when things are going on,” said John Vanco, District Director, Blues and Jazz Festival.

John Vanco is one of the organizers of the festival. He said there hasn’t been any violent incidents during the festival throughout the years, but it is still important for people to stay vigilant.

“Everybody’s got a 911 in their pocket these days, so I’m sure there would be a lot of response if something happened. It’s kind of one of the tragedies of our era, that this kind of madness could take place,” said Vanco.

The Blue and Jazz Festival is taking place in Frontier Park. A local security expert said no matter what venue you’re in, make sure you have an exit strategy and look for places to hide, just in case something happens. And that’s not the only thing active shooter preparedness instructor Tom Wager is suggesting.

“Know your limitations, whether it be physical. If you have physical limitations, that’s a big thing. If you’re handicap, what if you’re in a wheelchair? If your elderly. If you’re not close to an exit or some place where you can hide. You have to think of these things long before,” said Wager.

Wager said if all else fails, fighting back could mean life or death in an active shooter situation. Tom Wager does active shooter training sessions at businesses, churches, and more. If you’re interested in learning about this classes you can visit his Facebook page.