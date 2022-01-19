Local fire companies create “Adopt a Fire Hydrant” program seeking communities help with digging out hydrants during winter

In an emergency, every second counts.

Which is why a local community is coming together to make sure that volunteer fire fighters have the resources they need if there is a fire.

Fuller and Crescent Hose Companies in North East never expected the response they got after asking the community on Facebook to adopt a fire hydrant.

During the winter months, many fire hydrants get buried in snow, and in the event of a fire, emergency crews not only have to find the nearest fire hydrant, but then hey have to dig it out adding several minutes to their response time.

Depending on the situation, those minutes could be the difference between life and death.

“So the rule of thumb in fire fighting doubles in size every minute that you’re not applying water. So do that calculation forward or backwards just to show you how important time is,” said Chris Skrekla, Fuller Hose Company.

“I think people are eager to help. We just have to give them an opportunity to and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to do that,” said Ryan McGregor, NE Borough Councilman.

If you’re a North East resident and would like to adopt a fire hydrant, you can contact Fuller or Crescent Hose Companies.

Regardless of where you live, fire fighters ask that you clear three feet around each fire hydrant.