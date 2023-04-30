A local fire department is holding a flea market to get the community out of the house despite the weather.

Firefighter of the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company Jason Goodwill said the flea market is a way to get people involved in the community. He said the flea market helps people get spring cleaning done by removing the items from their home.

The firefighter said the funds raised at the flea market will go towards bettering the fire department.

“Everything that is made today by the vendors for the tables that we’re selling or the donations at the door all go towards our operating cost to keep us running by keeping the lights on buying gear taking care of maintaining everything,” Goodwill said.

Goodwill said people can look forward to their purse bingo kicking off on November 12 and their two-day craft fair taking place in December.