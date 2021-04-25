Local fire department donates fire engine to Dominican Republic

One fire department in Erie is doing some good for other firefighters who need equipment.

The idea came when engine 502 has passed it’s service life when Lake Shore Fire Department decided to donate it to the FD relief mission of Western PA.

The organization will eventually bring this fire truck to Dominican Republic for firefighters who don’t have firetrucks to use.

“The FD Relief Mission of Western PA helps pick up firetrucks and ship them to New Jersey who then moves them down to the Dominican Republic at no charge to the fire departments,” said Pat Mckellop, Captain of the Lake Shore Fire Department.

May 18th is when the organization will start the process of moving the fire truck to New Jersey then to the Dominican Republic.