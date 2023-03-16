One local fire department got a major donation that will be used to save time in potentially life-threatening situations.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis presented a $100,000 check to Union City Fire Chief Nick Kueczynski.

Davis said this is part of an ongoing EMS crisis and many fire stations don’t have the resources or personal to do their jobs effectively and protect its citizens.

“There is a lot of fire companies, I mean one in recent months in Albion it shut down just staffing issues, funding issues, just volunteerism is going away. So, looking at this EMS crisis, we need to handle this head on,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County executive.

He hopes this prevents another fire company from closing its doors.

Union City Fire Department President Larry Obert said volunteers can no longer handle EMS situations.

“It’s too complicated and it’s too long and we just don’t have the volunteers to do it. So, we are in the process of transforming to paid EMS staffs,” said Larry Obert, president of the Union City Fire Department.

The money will be used to supplement the staff to provide more paid people.

“And this transformational grant is to buy us more time while our municipalities get together and try to find a way to fund the paid EMS service, which I feel has to come into Erie County,” Obert went on to say.

The chief talked about the golden minute, it the resources dont get to you in time it could mean the difference between life or death.

“At the end of the day, the staffing will help us get out quicker. That’s what them funds are for, to help us get to the emergency quicker,” Kueczynski explained.

County Executive Davis said the money comes from transformational grants for the American Rescue Grant Dollars.