Small, but mighty. That’s how the region’s newest piece of fire fighting equipment is being described.

The West Lake Fire Department unveiled Rescue 485 Wednesday night. The truck is equipped with a 300-gallon water tank, an integrated foam system, and the jaws of life, that’s all in addition to the traditional full complement of firefighting tools.

Rescue 485’s smaller size will help firefighters protect portions of the community that aren’t easily accessible for larger vehicles.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro helped West Lake secure funding to purchase this truck.

“This isn’t just any fire truck. This is a fire truck that’s capable of doing anything a large fire engine would do but at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the size. It has the same water power and pump as a normal fire engine would and it’s going to be able to get into spaces that traditional fire trucks just can’t,” State Rep. Bizzarro said.

Bizzarro said he knows how important fire and EMS services are to any community, so he was happy to help.