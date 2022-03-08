Editor’s note: This corrects a previous version of this article that incorrectly stated the status of the possible merger.
Lake Shore Fire Department and Fairview Fire & Rescue continue to discuss a possible merger.
On Tuesday, Millcreek Township Supervisors voted in support of a merger between the two companies.
According to the Chief’s at Lake Shore and Fairview Fire & Rescue, the decision to merge lies in a vote by the two fire departments.
Lake Shore’s Fire Chief told us if the merger happens, the departments would come together to form a new entity.