Editor’s note: This corrects a previous version of this article that incorrectly stated the status of the possible merger.



Lake Shore Fire Department and Fairview Fire & Rescue continue to discuss a possible merger.

On Tuesday, Millcreek Township Supervisors voted in support of a merger between the two companies.

According to the Chief’s at Lake Shore and Fairview Fire & Rescue, the decision to merge lies in a vote by the two fire departments.

Lake Shore’s Fire Chief told us if the merger happens, the departments would come together to form a new entity.