Two local fire departments have merged together to try and combat the severe volunteer firefighter shortage.

The Lake Shore Fire Department joined Fairview Fire and Rescue.

Both departments provide services to that area and will combine to create a more sustainable and effective emergency response service.

Millcreek Supervisor Kim Clear said that the more people that can come together in this merger, the better it is for the area they serve.