Local fire departments remind residents to stay aware while cooking Thanksgiving dinner

Local fire departments are reminding residents to stay aware while cooking Thanksgiving dinners.

If you’re thinking of frying a turkey this week, it’s important to be sure you thaw out your turkey first.

It is also important to remember not to put the turkey anywhere that there is a rood or around low hanging trees.

The number one thing local fire departments say that you can do is to pay attention while cooking.

“If you do have an issue, especially with a grease fire, do not use water. It’s smother, turn off the flame, smother and if it’s something that you don’t think you can handle call the fire department. If you are going to use a fire extinguisher, be at least six to eight feet away when deploying it,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector of the Erie Fire Department.

There are no regulations in the City of Erie that prohibits fryers.